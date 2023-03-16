Tripura: Union minister Pratima Bhowmik resigns from her Dhanpur constituency

Union minister of social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhowmik on Wednesday submitted her resignation from Tripura assembly shortly after Binoy Bhushan Das took oath as pro-tem speaker. She resigned because she has two posts with her and cannot hold both positions simultaneously. (Pratima Bhoumik | Twitter)

Bhowmik won from Dhanpur seat in the recently concluded assembly polls on February 16.

The results of the 60-seat assembly were declared on March 2.

“Pratima Bhowmik submitted her resignation. I have accepted her resignation. She resigned because she has two posts with her and cannot hold both positions simultaneously,” Das told reporters.

When asked about the Dhanpur seat that fell vacant after Bhowmik’s resignation, Das said the decision is yet to be taken on the issue.

“I have memberships in two places (Parliament and Assembly) and it is not possible to keep both the posts. I contested in Dhanpur constituency with the direction of the party and I resigned today with the permission of the party. I expressed my gratitude to the voters of Dhanpur who made me a winner. I assure that all promises made for development of Dhanpur will be fulfilled,” said Bhowmik after resigning from assembly.

The BJP won 32 seats while its ally IPFT got only one seat in the assembly polls conducted on February 16.

The TIPRA Motha, a regional party headed by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma emerged as the main opposition party securing 13 seats while the CPM-Congress got 11 and 3 seats respectively.

Nine council of ministers including chief minister Dr Manik Saha took oath on March 8.