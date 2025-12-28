Tripura woman assaulted, garlanded with shoes over extra-marital affair claims; 1 arrested

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a married woman and garlanding her with shoes over claims of an extra-marital affair in Kamalpur village of Dhalai district in Tripura, the police said on Sunday. Representational image.

The arrested person was identified as Prashanta Chakraborty, a resident of the same village.

In their preliminary investigation, the police said the woman, a mother of two sons, allegedly eloped with another married man, a resident of the same village and stayed with him for nearly a month in Agartala. Later, the man, identified as Tapash Das, dropped her at her husband’s home on Friday.

The next day, some villagers, including a few women, allegedly broke open the door of their house and dragged her out by her hair and assaulted, before garlanding her with shoes.

“The woman’s husband filed a complaint on Saturday night. We have registered an FIR against them under sections 329, 74, 324, 351, 177 and 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS). We have arrested one person so far,” a police official said.