Tripura: Day after man dies of bullet injury, BSF files case against villagers

Over 24 hours after a man was shot dead allegedly by Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura, the force lodged a complaint against a few villagers suspected to be cattle smugglers, police said on Wednesday.

“We got a complaint from the BSF late on Tuesday evening, accusing a few persons of attacking them on the incident day [February 1]. We are investigating the matter. No one has been arrested so far,” said Mihir Datta, a senior police official of the south district.

He added that there have been two complaints over the incident; the other being from the family of the deceased.

The victim, 22-year-oldJashim Mia , succumbed to a BSF bullet at Belonia’s Debipur village, nearly 130 kilometres from Agartala, on February 1.

His family claimed that his father, Khalk Mia, was assaulted by BSF personnel along the border where he was grazing his cattle. Hearing his cry for help, Jashim reportedly approached the BSF personnel, asking them what had happened. At this, the personnel allegedly shot him.

However, the BSF complained that its personnel were attacked with sharp weapons when they tried stopping some people from damaging the Indo-Bangla international border fence to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh. In self-defence, the personnel fired with pump action gun that hit one of the persons, who later died in a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the BSF has ordered a departmental inquiry to probe the matter.