Tripura: Teachers clash with police; 90 left injured
Authorities extended imposition of Criminal Procedure Code’s Section 144 to bar the assembly of over four people to Tripura’s West district on Wednesday after around 90 people were injured in a clash between terminated schoolteachers and police in front of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s residence.
Over 8,000 teachers have been protesting against their termination for almost two months. “All have been discharged after preliminary treatment. We have issued the prohibitory order for 24 hours from today [Wednesday] morning...[as] they might create chaos..., “ said district magistrate Shailendra Kumar Yadav.
Police have booked Bijoy Krishna Saha, a sacked teacher, for an alleged provocative speech.
Also read | Tripura’s Satyaram Reang gets Padma Shri award
The clash was triggered after police forced the teachers to vacate their protest site, detained 165 of them, and prompted the rest to gather in front of Deb’s residence. Police tried to disperse the protesters using water cannon, tear gas before resorting to lathi charge.
“This is an act of barbarism... we condemn it. ...41 teachers have been injured. Many teachers including women suffocated due to tear gas and...still the police beat them, “ said Dalia Das, a leader of the teachers.
A faulty recruitment process prompted the state government to terminate 10,323 teachers following a 2014 high court order. The Supreme Court upheld the order three years later. Over 8,000 teachers of them were reappointed on an ad hoc basis. Their tenure expired on March 31. Deb in September assured them of help within two months. The teachers began a sit-in on December 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura: Teachers clash with police; 90 left injured
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Panchkula MC approves ₹119-crore budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali MC elections: AAP to have alliance with Kulwant group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arundhati Roy among others to attend Elgar Parishad on January 30
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune’s Maharashtra Education Society launches web radio
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highest one-day turnout as 83% beneficiaries vaccinated in Pune city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Float tender for Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project: Gadkari to PMC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
323 new Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in Pune dist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid cases in Pune district increase over past week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blood disorder likely cause of Odisha death days after Covid-19 jab: Officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for raping, blackmailing minor in Ballia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Uddhav Thackeray inaugurates Patripool RoB, SATIS and smart city integrated command centre in Kalyan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RTE notification: Online admission form available beginning February 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With rise in private hostel fee, students struggle to make ends meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pedestrian killed in accident on Pune-Nashik road
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox