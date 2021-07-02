Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Truck driver crushed to death in freak mishap

The victim was checking the air pressure of his tyres on the roadside when the speeding truck hit him, crushing him between the two vehicles and killing him on the spot
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 11:32 PM IST
Police said the accused truck driver also suffered injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised. (Representational photo)

In a freak accident, a speeding truck crushed to death the driver of another truck parked on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Jagraon, police said on Friday.

On the night intervening Thursday and Friday, the victim, identified as Satpal Singh of Bathinda, was checking the air pressure of his tyres on the roadside when the speeding truck hit him, crushing him between the two vehicles and killing him on the spot.

Police said the accused truck driver, Jatinder Singh of Kothey Fatehdin village, Jagraon, also suffered injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised.

An FIR has been lodged on the statement of Naib Singh of Bathinda, who was the victim’s assistant.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pritam Masih, who is investigating the case, said the accused driver has been booked under sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (reckless driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of Indian Penal Code.

He will be arrested as soon as he is discharged from the hospital, the cop said.

