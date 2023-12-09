Truck mows down teen biker in Panchkula

An 18-year-old youth was killed, while two others triple riding a motorcycle with him, sustained injuries after a truck hit them in Sector 27 on Friday.

The deceased, Veer Bhan, a resident of Kharak Mangoli village, had celebrated his 18th birthday just a day before. The injured duo was identified as Ritik and Ashish. They suffered fractures and were admitted to the civil hospital in Sector 6 for treatment.

According to information, Veer, along with his friends, was on his way to Ramgarh to buy medicines for his grandmother when the accident took place.

On being informed, police arrived at the spot and initiated investigation. Probe officials said the truck hit the bike from behind and dragged the victim along with the motorcycle for around 100 metres.

The truck driver fled after abandoning the vehicle, which was impounded.

Passers-by pulled the youth from under the truck and informed police.

The body was moved to the civil hospital mortuary. The 18-year-old is survived by his parents and two sisters.