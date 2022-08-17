Truck trolley rams into a house in UP’s Mainpuri, retd cop, wife among 4 dead
A retired police sub inspector and his wife died when a truck trolley rammed into their house located in Kurawali police circle of Mainpuri on Monday night.
The retired cop and his wife were sleeping in their house, when the mishap took place, police said. Those travelling by the truck trolley also got injured. Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital and the condition of two others was stated to be critical, officials said.
“A truck, laden with building material and moving on the highway, lost its balance and rammed into a roadside house near village Khiria Peepar in Kurawali tehsil of Mainpuri district at 9.30 pm on Monday. The truck was coming from Kanpur and moving towards Dadri, Uttar Pradesh,” said SSP Mainpuri, Kamlesh Kumar Dixit.
“Retired police sub inspector Vishram Singh and his wife Vinoda Devi, who were sleeping in the house, died on the spot. The truck driver and cleaner also died. Six others, travelling from Kannauj towards NOIDA, got injured and four of them were hospitalised. The condition of two of them is serious,” he added.
“Hydraulic machine was used to pull out the driver’s dead body that was badly entangled in the debris. A case has been registered on the complaint of Arun Singh, son of retired police inspector. Required legal action has been initiated,” the SSP said. A JCB too was used to clear the area. After several hours of effort, dead bodies were removed from debris of collapsed house and sent for post mortem.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, condoled the death of four persons and directed officials to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured.
100 Aam Aadmi Clinics start functioning in Punjab
Chandigarh/Ludhiana: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched 25 more Aam Aadmi Clinics, taking the total number of such facilities in the state to 100. The CM had on Monday launched 75 clinics. He said that such clinics will be set up in every nook and corner of the state. He said these clinics will offer 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost to the people.
Seven with Pak links arrested with 8kg of heroin in Amritsar
Police on Tuesday said it arrested seven persons for smuggling of arms and drugs, brought from across the border in two separate cases. Amont those arrested also include Harjit Singh, Kulwant Singh and Karandeep Singh of Gharinda village in Amritsar, and Karanbir Singh and Prince of Batala. Karanbir and Prince of Batala were arrested by the counter intelligence wing of Amritsar police, while the other accused were nabbed by the Amritsar-rural district's police.
Uttar Pradesh govt may take over Noida Power Company
The Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) government may take over the Noida Power Company Ltd, the state's first power distribution company supplying electricity to consumers in Greater Noida for the last three decades. The government has served a notice on the company for revoking its licence. The state government, on August 30, 1993, issued the electricity licence to the NPCL for the period of 30 years under the section 3 (1) of the Indian Electricity Act, 1910.
BJP blames Cong for communal tensions, party hits back
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday blamed the Congress for “adding to the communal tensions in the state” by maintaining silence over the growing crimes being committed by the Social Democratic Party of India. Reacting to Eshwarappa statements, the leader of opposition Siddaramaiah said: “It's like they have jaundice (disease) to lie about the Congress to console themselves and then blame us for all the problems,” .
Deposit Tricolours with us. We’ll take care: LMGC
La Martiniere Girls' College, Lucknow has invited citizens and organisations to post or deposit their national flags to the college, as it has taken the initiative to dispose of them in accordance with the flag code of India. Citizens may deposit them at the college gate number 1 Aashrita Dass, principal said. The initiative is the brainchild of teachers and staff of the school. The district administration has been informed about the initiative.
