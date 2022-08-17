Truck trolley rams into a house in UP’s Mainpuri, retd cop, wife among 4 dead

A retired police sub inspector and his wife died when a truck trolley rammed into their house located in Kurawali police circle of Mainpuri on Monday night.

The retired cop and his wife were sleeping in their house, when the mishap took place, police said. Those travelling by the truck trolley also got injured. Two of the injured later succumbed to their injuries in the hospital and the condition of two others was stated to be critical, officials said.

“A truck, laden with building material and moving on the highway, lost its balance and rammed into a roadside house near village Khiria Peepar in Kurawali tehsil of Mainpuri district at 9.30 pm on Monday. The truck was coming from Kanpur and moving towards Dadri, Uttar Pradesh,” said SSP Mainpuri, Kamlesh Kumar Dixit.

“Retired police sub inspector Vishram Singh and his wife Vinoda Devi, who were sleeping in the house, died on the spot. The truck driver and cleaner also died. Six others, travelling from Kannauj towards NOIDA, got injured and four of them were hospitalised. The condition of two of them is serious,” he added.

“Hydraulic machine was used to pull out the driver’s dead body that was badly entangled in the debris. A case has been registered on the complaint of Arun Singh, son of retired police inspector. Required legal action has been initiated,” the SSP said. A JCB too was used to clear the area. After several hours of effort, dead bodies were removed from debris of collapsed house and sent for post mortem.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, condoled the death of four persons and directed officials to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured.