Home / Cities / Others / Truck turns turtle, kills man standing under tree
others

Truck turns turtle, kills man standing under tree

A 22-year-old man standing under a tree, was killed by a truck that turned turtle and crushed him to death on Saturday afternoon
By HTC
UPDATED ON SEP 12, 2021 10:25 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A 22-year-old man standing under a tree, was killed by a truck that turned turtle and crushed him to death on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased man was identified as Nanubabu Pyare Singh (22), a resident of Parandwadi road in Somatne. Singh worked in a restaurant and lived with his brother Lallu Pyare Singh (24), who also worked in the same restaurant. They are both natives of Hardatt Nagar Girant village in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The truck is registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad and the driver has been booked in the case, but has not yet been named or arrested, according to police.

The deceased man lived at the restaurant where he worked and was heading on a bike to buy groceries for the restaurant, his brother told police. As it started raining, he stopped his bike under a tree to put on his raincoat, according to the complaint.

The truck, a concrete mixer, came speeding along the road where Singh was standing, hit his bike and turned turtle, according to police. As it fell, a part of the truck landed on Singh and he was killed instantly, according to police.

A case has been registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station under Sections 304(a) (causing death due to negligence), 279, and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 184 (rash driving) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

