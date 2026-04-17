...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Trump administration restores funding to Manhattan subway project after NY sues

Trump administration restores funding to Manhattan subway project after NY sues

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 04:42 am IST
AP |
Advertisement

NEW YORK — The Trump administration has agreed to resume funding a key Manhattan subway project after New York officials sued.

Trump administration restores funding to Manhattan subway project after NY sues

The U.S. Department of Transportation said in a federal court filing Thursday that it has completed its review of the Second Avenue subway line project, and will begin reimbursing state transit officials again for construction costs.

Janno Lieber, MTA's CEO, said the reversal means “long-awaited transit justice” will soon come to neighborhoods in upper reaches of Manhattan. The Second Avenue subway project is building new stations northward along Manhattan’s Upper East Side, bringing subway service to parts of the Harlem neighborhood.

“It shouldn’t have taken seven months and a lawsuit to get here," he said in a statement.

The federal Department of Transportation said the agreement means taxpayers' “hard-earned dollars will not fund unconstitutional DEI initiatives,” referring to diversity, equity, and inclusion principles. The administration argued that use of DEI principles has led to soaring costs on federal projects and is unconstitutional.

The administration in October also halted billions of dollars in funding for a massive new rail tunnel between New York and New Jersey. A federal judge in February, however, ordered federal officials to resume payments for the tunnel project under the Hudson River.

Last year, the USDOT rescinded approval for New York's first-in-the-nation congestion fee and threatened to pull funding from the state if it did not abandon the toll, which is imposed on drivers entering the busiest part of Manhattan.

But a federal judge ruled last month that the agency lacked the authority to unilaterally rescind approval of the $9 fee.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Trump administration restores funding to Manhattan subway project after NY sues
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Trump administration restores funding to Manhattan subway project after NY sues
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.