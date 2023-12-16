Trust deficit in Naga peace talks, says NSCN (IM)

Following a month of lull in the Naga peace talks between the Government of India and the Isak-Muivah-led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM), the latter on Friday said there is a “trust deficit” between the negotiating parties.

NSCN-IM chairman Q Tuccu. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NSCN-IM chairman Q Tuccu during a meeting of the organisation held on Friday at its designated headquarters in Hebron alleged that the Centre had “systematically perpetrated political injustice- deceit and flattery” in the Indo-Naga peace talks.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

However, the organisation later in a statement said the house adopted a resolution that the NSCN-IM will continue to engage with the Centre and pursue the Indo-Naga political talks with “integrity, courage and determination” as Naga political issue is something that is sacrosanct to the Nagas.

The last round of formal parleys between the two sides was held on November 14 in New Delhi. The NSCN-IM said last month’s talks remained inconclusive but not deadlocked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON