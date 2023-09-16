TSP leaders not with TIPRA Motha because they were denied ticket, says Pradyot Kishore

Four days after Tipraland State Party (TSP) separated to revive itself from Pradyot Kishore Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha, the royal scion said that those who left Motha were the leaders who didn’t get the ticket during the last Assembly polls and since then, they have not been associated with Motha.

Tipra Motha leader and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TSP, an indigenous-based regional political party, had earlier merged with a few other indigenous parties to form the TIPRA Motha.

On Monday, TSP leaders Dinesh Debbarma and Sridam Debbarma alleged that the TIPRA Motha had not organised any movement since the conclusion of its plenary session held last month that led them to revive their old party eyeing the survival of the indigenous people.

TSP was the first to demand a separate state for the tribal people of Tripura

Within a few months of its formation, the TIPRA Motha had contested and won the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls. The party later contested the 60-seated Assembly polls this February to secure 13 seats and emerge as the main opposition party in Tripura.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to the reports in Agartala on Friday, Pradyot said, “Dinesh didn’t get a ticket from Ramchandraghat in the last Assembly polls. So, he has not been with the party since then. Even I was not given the ticket. But if you leave the party only because you did not get the ticket, then it’s your right. I shall not speak on the issue.”

He added that the TIPRA Motha’s fight is not to get a poll ticket, its fight is for the Greater Tipraland.

“Our fight is not for the ticket or the CPM (Communist Party of India-Marxist) ideology or the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) ideology. Our fight is for Tipraland, for a constitutional solution. Those who want to do politics, let them be. If they don’t get a ticket and leave the party, then it’s their right. It’s easy to float a party but it’s difficult to work hard spending your own money. I wish them luck. I wish they would fight for Tipraland,” said Pradyot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dinesh Debbarma earlier had alleged that the Motha party MLAs held a a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati.

Reacting to this, Pradyot said, “It’s not easy to fight for your people without any compromise being in opposition.”

The Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance (TIPRA) was founded in 2021 by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, keeping the agenda of creating ‘Greater Tipraland’, a separate state for the indigenous community living in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and other northeastern states including Assam, Mizoram etc.

In the past four years, different indigenous parties and social organizations, including the National Conference of Tripura (NCT), Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), Tipraland State Party (TSP), Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura -Tipraha (IPFT-T), a breakaway faction of ruling BJP’s alliance partner IPFT, merged together to form TIPRA Motha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON