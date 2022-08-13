TT player Naina Jaiswal registers case over harassment on social media

A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday.

The complaint by Jaiswal's father was lodged on Thursday and a case on charges of stalking, making gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman has been registered, they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| 19-year-old man held from Faridabad for harassing over 50 women on social media

As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.

The police cited Supreme Court guidelines that notice should be served, without arresting the accused, if the punishment is less than seven years of imprisonment. Ashwani Kumar said his daughter has been facing harassment for the last about two months.

Besides being an international table tennis player, Naina Jaiswal has achieved academic excellence and is also a motivational speaker.