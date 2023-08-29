Raksha Bandhan: Evil eye rakhis trending in Lucknow city

Turkish evil eye, lion’s nail and peacock feather designs are dominating the market along with the tradition designs this Raksha Bandhan that will be celebrated on August 30 and 31. Metal shaped designs for brothers and bracelet-styled rakhis and bangle-shaped lumbas for sisters are in vogue this season.

An assortment of evil eye rakhis on display in a store in Lucknow (HT Photo)

Sweets shops, bakeries, confectionary shops and gift stores are also geared for the two-day festivity as the mahurat starts on Wednesday evening and ends on Thursday morning.

“Evil eye rakhis, also called nazarbattu, is a good omen and there is a belief that it saves you from negative vibes. So, I have got original blue evil eye rakhis for my both brothers with a wish to save them from all evils,” said Surabhi Asthana, a housewife and resident of Shringar Nagar.

These stone-studded bracelet-styled rakhis are so smart that they will last long after the festivities are over, said Pallav Rastogi, a teacher at private school.

M Raees, a vendor on Ashok Marg said, “Metal rakhis and nazarbattu kaafi bik rahe hain. Kuch naye American diamonds wale rakhi bhi aaye hai jo hai to bracelet par rakhi ki tarah pehnaye jaa sakte hain aur girls baad main bhi pehen sakti hain!” He adds that religious mofits and Lord Ganesha, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva rakhis are selling well. “Bacchon ke liye to cartoon hi chalta hai!”

At Madhurima Sweets, high-end rakhis are selling well along with regular items. “On Rakhi day, traditional items like ghewar sell most. We added good quality rakhis and supporting items to give more options to customers but to our surprise the Raksha Bandhan merchandise is selling very well. Evil eye rakhis and bracelet boxes have sold beyond our expectations,” said Srajal Gupta.

Home baker Monika Chandra of M’s Kitchen has come up with some sweet options. “People expect something different from us, so I have prepared I Love Bro and Raksha Bandhan chocolates. Customers like personalised and home baked options so we try to bring something new for every occasion!”

