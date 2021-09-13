Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two alleged poachers nabbed near PTR
others

Two alleged poachers nabbed near PTR

The police team recovered some body parts of animals from their possession which were sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis. The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Activities of poachers increased in the forest reserve area post monsoon, said police. (HT photo)

Lucknow: Two alleged poachers, said to be active in the terai belt of Uttar Pradesh, were arrested in a joint operation of forest and police departments in Pilibhit on Sunday morning, officials said.

The accused Dubey Ram and Kamlesh Pal, both residents of Amariya area of Pilibhit, were suspected to be part of a gang active near Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR), officials said.

The police team recovered some body parts of animals from their possession which were sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis. The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act.

SP of Pilibhit Dinesh Kumar P said, “The activities of poachers increase in the forest reserve area post monsoon. The duo was arrested after local intelligence inputs.”

The two arrested people told the police that they smuggled animal parts into nearby Nepal for sale in illegal markets. Based on the information provided by the accused, police are also on the look-out for other members of the poachers’ gang.

RELATED STORIES

The arrest is part of the ongoing crackdown against illegal activities in and around the reserve forest area.

In April, the police had busted a poaching nexus in Shahjahanpur district and arrested its mastermind, one Love Kumar who was involved in the death of a tiger in PTR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Ludhiana: Barmalipur government school gets new building with aid from 25 NRIs

Police arrest 26 Myanmar nationals on way to Delhi with forged Indian documents

Was infuriated at Rajiv’s appointment as PM: Aiyar

Priyanka on Mission Rae Bareli, visits Amethi too
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP