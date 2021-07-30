Two arrested as Congress worker dies by suicide in Ludhiana village

Two of the three men booked were arrested after a 42-year-old Congress worker allegedly committed suicide at Jangpur village in Dakha on Thursday.

Before consuming the poison, the victim, Daljit Singh Jangpur alias Happy Bajwa, who was co-coordinator of Dakha Sports and Cultural Cell, posted a suicide note in the form of an audio recording addressed to PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in some WhatsApp groups.

The victim also held the post of general secretary in the district Congress (rural) and also headed the district youth wing of the party.

Daljit was reportedly embroiled in a property dispute and had a police case pending against him. He alleged in the audio that his voice was not being heard and he was fed up with the atrocities meted out to him by some co-villagers.

On the complaint of the victim’s brother, police booked three co-villagers with whom Daljit had a property dispute for abetting suicide. Later, two of them were arrested. One of the accused is an elected member of the panchayat.

DSP Gurbans Bains said, “As of now, we are investigating as per the victim’s brother’s statement who named the three men. The authenticity of the WhatsApp audio recording needs to be verified and we are not counting on that as of now,” he said. The DSP also dismissed any political rivalry, saying it was purely a case of property dispute.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also reacted to the incident through a Twitter post, assuring action against the guilty. Earlier, Sidhu visited the bereaved family and offered his condolences. Later, the Punjab Congress chief announced ex gratia of ₹10 lakh to the family.