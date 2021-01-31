Two arrested for assaulting Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic cop

PUNE The police have arrested two people for allegedly assaulting a traffic police official with an iron rod, at Talegaon-Chakan chowk, on Saturday.

The injured official has been identified as constable Ravindra Namdev Karvande (30), working with the Chakan traffic division of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

He has sustained injuries at the back of his head and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chakan.

The two arrested men have been identified as Rohit Babu Salvi (20), and Harshdeep Bahrat Kamble (22), both residents of Kalyan, Thane.

The arrest was made by a team led by senior police inspector Shankar Babar of Unit 3, Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

The two were transporting a container and passing through the chowk where the injured official was deployed for traffic duty, according to crime branch officials.

Earlier on Saturday, the policeman had stopped their container to manage traffic and asked them to move it backwards. The action had led to an altercation between the two and Karvande, according to the police. The two had come back around 2:30pm on a two-wheeler to where Karvande was deployed and hit him in the head with an iron rod before fleeing.

The police tracked their move using CCTV cameras from the chowk to Mahalunge and arrested them.

A case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to public servant), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chakan police station on Saturday.