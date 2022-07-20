Two arrested for raping woman in Prayagraj

The Kareli police arrested two persons for raping a woman, on Wednesday. The accused allegedly used to barge into the woman’s house and used to rape her in the presence of her mother.

Two teachers in the locality approached the district magistrate after local police took no action on their complaint. The victim has been sent for medical examination and further probe was on into the incident, police officials said.

A middle aged woman, a resident of a colony in Kareli area, lived with her daughter, aged around 23 years. The woman’s husband was in government service but went missing two years back. Her mentally unstable son also left home seven months back and did not return.

It is alleged that two youths of neighbouring Tulsipur locality often used to barge into the woman’s home and gang raped her daughter. Moved by their plight, two women teachers in their locality complained to the Kareli police but no action was taken. The teachers then approached the district magistrate on Monday.

On the instructions of the DM, district probationary officer Pankaj Mishra and his team reached the victim’s house and took her to Asha Jyoti Kendra. The statement of the victim and her mother was recorded on the basis of which an FIR was lodged against the two youths.

The teachers who raised the issue claimed that the accused not only gang raped the victim but also sold goods of her house. Around a week back, the accused abducted the victim. Locals complained to police, following which the woman was recovered but no action was taken against the accused.

Circle officer, Shahganj, Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, said an FIR has been lodged in this connection and two persons identified as Sadik Khan aka Sanju and Sanjay aka Mustafa of Tulsipur have been arrested. The woman’s medical examination has been conducted and any sexual assault with her would be confirmed only after receiving the report. The victim is being kept at Asha Jyoti Kendra and further probe was on into the incident, he added.

