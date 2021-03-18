Two arrested for spitting in dough while making rotis in Khyala

New Delhi:

Delhi police have arrested two men for allegedly spitting into the dough while making rotis at a restaurant in west Delhi’s Khyala. Senior police officers said that the two men have been booked under sections dealing with act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life and for selling food unfit for consumption.

Police identified the two arrested men as Sabi Anwar and Ibrahim. Both the men live in Vishnu Garden and hail from Bihar and worked at the same restaurant in west Delhi.

A senior police officer said they had received information through Twitter reporting about an incident wherein two men were spotted spitting in the flour while preparing rotis. “A video was widely shared in which two men, Sabi Anwar, was spotted wearing a white vest and Ibrahim, wearing a blue T Shirt, can be seen making roti. Of the two, Ibrahim can be seen spitting while preparing the dough for rotis,” the officer said, wishing not to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Urvija Goel said based on the video, the staff of Khyala police station was directed to locate the food outlet. “We found that the incident took place at Hotel Chand in Vishnu Garden. We found that the eatery is run by one Aamir, who also lives in the same area,” Goel said.

The DCP said, after preliminary probe, a case was registered under IPC sections 269 (likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life), 273 (whoever sells or offers food or drink which has been rendered unfit) and other relevant sections. “Both the men have been arrested,” she said.

Police are also taking legal action against the owner of the restaurant, the officer added.