Two arrested from Madhya Pradesh for firing in Bhiwandi

The Bhiwandi Crime branch unit 2, on Friday, arrested two persons from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly firing two rounds at a 38-year-old woman in Kalher on Tuesday to extort money. One of the bullets hit the woman on her head. She is seeking treatment at a private hospital and is stable.

Jayashree Shende was alone at home when the two fired at her. The accused are identified as Surendra Bhati, 24 and Manshing, alias Bunty Chavhan, 20, both residents of Madhya Pradesh.

The police got a tip off about the firing, which helped them trace the two. Bhati is a farmer and transporter by profession and would visit Bhiwandi often to deliver consignments. He got in touch with the victim, Jayashree Shede and Shivram Dhede through his business.

According to crime branch police officials, “Bhati needed ₹50,000. He discussed it with Chavhan, who has a criminal background. Both of them hatched a plan to extort the money from the victim at gunpoint.

He arranged a revolver for the same. On the day of the crime, Bhati called the victim and reached her house at Jai Durga Society in Kalher, Bhiwandi at 9.30 am, threatened her for ₹50,000 and after she refused, he fired two bullets at her head. One hit her head and the other missed. Fortunately, she was saved by her son who heard a voice of argument and reached to rescue his mother.”

The team checked all possible technical and non-technical information. Kisan Gavli, assistant commissioner of police, crime branch, said, “The accused were taking several halts and changing their vehicles at each stop. We managed to nab them from Dhar district in MP before they reached their last stop. We are yet to recover the gun used in the firing.”