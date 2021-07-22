Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two booked for duping Ludhiana school principal, husband of 98.6 lakh
others

Two booked for duping Ludhiana school principal, husband of 98.6 lakh

The police have booked Harneshpal Singh, resident of Mahal Nagar in Barnala, and Anurag Sharma, resident of Sushant Lok, Phase-1, Gurgaon, for allegedly committing a fraud on the pretext of selling a Kharar-based property.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 01:39 AM IST
The case has been registered after a two-year-long investigation. (Representative photo)

The city police has booked two persons for duping a school principal and her husband of 98.6 lakh on the pretext of selling them a flat.

The case has been registered after a two-year-long investigation.

Investigating officer ASI Gurjinder Singh said the accused have been identified as Harneshpal Singh, resident of Mahal Nagar in Barnala, and Anurag Sharma, resident of Sushant Lok, Phase-1, Gurgaon.

The police registered the case on the complaint of Balveer Kaur, principal of a senior secondary school in Haibowal, and resident of Durgapuri, Haibowal Kalan.

In her complaint to the police commissioner in November 2019, she stated that her husband Dalbir Singh is a retired Major. About six years ago, he met Anurag, who was posing as a property dealer.

Anurag introduced Harneshpal Singh to the couple as the owner of a property in the Paras Panorama area in Kharar. The couple liked the property and after finalising the deal, transferred the total amount of 98.60 lakh to the account of the accused. However, after receiving the money the accused snapped all ties with them and went incommunicado.

Feeling cheated, Balveer lodged a complaint with the police.

Both the accused have been booked under Sections 406, 420,120-B of the IPC for criminal breach of trust, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

