Two bookies held in Zirakpur for betting on England-India ODI

The crime investigation agency (CIA) of Mohali police has arrested two bookies for allegedly betting on the second ODI cricket match between India and England, played in Pune on Friday.

“Ankit Sharma, 30, and Tarun Kumar, both hailing from Punjab’s Abohar and currently staying on rent in Zirakpur, were arrested following secret information that they were betting on the match,” said Satinder Singh, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Mohali.

A laptop, ₹50,000 in cash and four mobile phones were recovered from them. A register containing details of the money placed on each bet was also seized.

The SSP said during interrogation, the accused revealed that they were running the racket along with one Siddarth, who lives in Rohini, Delhi, and Saurabh, a resident of Karnal, Haryana.

They had rented the flat in Zirakpur specifically for their betting business.

The accused have been booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act at the Zirakpur police station.