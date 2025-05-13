Menu Explore
Two computer operators of PMC booked for embezzlement of house tax

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 13, 2025 05:54 AM IST

दो कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटरों पर 1.44 करोड़ रुपये के हाउस टैक्स में धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज किया गया है। उन्होंने रसीदें जारी की लेकिन राशि जमा नहीं की।

Two computer operators of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been booked for their alleged involvement in embezzlement of house tax amounting to around 1.44 crore. The computer operators had issued house tax receipts and took the money from the consumers but did not deposit the amount in the account of the corporation.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

After investigation conducted on a complaint, chief tax assessment officer of the municipal corporation PK Dwivedi lodged an FIR against both the computer operators in Colonelganj police station.

As per reports, computer operator of Zone 7 Satyam Shukla, a resident of Purana Allahpur, issued receipts of 1,26,05,368 amount of House Tax while Akash Srivastava, a resident of Jayantipur area under Dhoomanganj police station, presently working in Zone 3, issued receipts of 18,08,661 but did not deposit the amount in the account of the corporation.

Both the outsourced employees used the computer code ID for personal interests and transferred the amount to their respective accounts. An FIR has been lodged against Satyam Shukla and Akash Srivastava under 12 different sections. Satyam Srivastava embezzled house tax amount of 387 house owners while Akash Shukla embezzled tax amount of 88 house owners in the city.

Chief tax assessment officer PK Dwivedi said that a complaint was received about issuing house tax receipts and not depositing the amount in the corporation’s account some time back. An audit was conducted by the chief auditor and after the investigation, the fraud was exposed, and an FIR was lodged at the Colonelganj police station. The police have also started investigating the case. Both the computer operators have been attached to the Census department of the municipal corporation, he added.

