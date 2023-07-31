Two cops, who ‘framed’ Dalit woman in NDPS case, booked for her rape

LUCKNOW Two cops associated with the Gola police station of Lakhimpur Kheri have been booked for raping a 29-year-old Dalit woman. The FIR has been lodged after a local court’s order on July 24. This comes a year after the woman was allegedly framed in an NDPS (Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case by the two accused cops.

As per the FIR, the two cops framed her in an NDPS case by showing narcotics (in powder form) in her possession. (HT Photo)

As per the FIR, the Dalit woman had reached the Gola police station on July 8, 2022, to file a complaint about fires being shot behind her house. However, the then inspector of Gola police station, Vivek Upadhyaya, allegedly raped her inside the police station to mount pressure on her to take back the complaint.

Meanwhile, police constable Surya Pratap Yadav is accused of the torturing the woman while she was in custody. The complaint adds that the two cops framed her in an NDPS case by showing narcotics (in powder form) in her possession.

Now, the circle officer of Gola has been asked to investigate the case and initiate further proceedings as per findings. The two accused cops have been booked under IPC sections 376 (2)(a)(i) for rape under by a police officer inside the police station premises, 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (for insulting her), as well as under the sections of SC/ST Act.

