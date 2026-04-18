Kurukshetra, A first-year BTech student of the National Institute of Technology , Kurukshetra, allegedly attempted to commit suicide, police said on Saturday.

Two days after death from fall, another suicide attempt at NIT-Kurukshetra

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The attempt comes two days after another student died by suicide on the same campus. The institute has seen the deaths of four students by suicide in four months.

According to the police, the computer science student went to the fifth floor of her hostel at about 11.30 pm and tried to jump, but was stopped by fellow hostellers.

Before the attempt, the Maharashtra native posted a message in a WhatsApp group, stating that her life had no purpose and hinted at ending it.

The woman was counselled by the NIT administration and was admitted to a local hospital. She is currently stable and under medical care, authorities said.

Vinod Kumar, Kurukshetra University police post in-charge, said that the woman gave conflicting statements.

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{{^usCountry}} She told the police that she had been under stress as she got 90 per cent in class 12, but only 40 per cent in BTech, and later started changing her statements, Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She told the police that she had been under stress as she got 90 per cent in class 12, but only 40 per cent in BTech, and later started changing her statements, Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, a 19-year-old BTech student, Diksha Dubey, allegedly died by suicide. Her death sparked protests on campus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, a 19-year-old BTech student, Diksha Dubey, allegedly died by suicide. Her death sparked protests on campus. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dubey's death marked the fourth such incident on the campus in the past two months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dubey's death marked the fourth such incident on the campus in the past two months. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A first-year student from Telangana in mid-February, a student from Nuh at the end of March, and a third-year student from Sirsa on April 9, allegedly killed themselves on campus. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A first-year student from Telangana in mid-February, a student from Nuh at the end of March, and a third-year student from Sirsa on April 9, allegedly killed themselves on campus. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Prof Gian Bhushan, the institute's public relations officer, said the administration has ordered all students to vacate hostels by April 19 in light of the events. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prof Gian Bhushan, the institute's public relations officer, said the administration has ordered all students to vacate hostels by April 19 in light of the events. {{/usCountry}}

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Students with upcoming viva exams will be informed in advance.

A police investigation into Diksha Dubey's case is currently underway.

Preliminary findings suggest she sent and later deleted a message to a friend shortly before her death. Her body was later found hanging in her hostel room.

A post-mortem was conducted under videography, and the body was handed over to her family. No formal complaint has been filed by the family so far.

The institute has replaced key hostel officials, including the chief warden and deputy warden of the girls' hostel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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