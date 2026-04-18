...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Two days after death from fall, another suicide attempt at NIT-Kurukshetra

Two days after death from fall, another suicide attempt at NIT-Kurukshetra

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 09:19 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Kurukshetra, A first-year BTech student of the National Institute of Technology , Kurukshetra, allegedly attempted to commit suicide, police said on Saturday.

Two days after death from fall, another suicide attempt at NIT-Kurukshetra

The attempt comes two days after another student died by suicide on the same campus. The institute has seen the deaths of four students by suicide in four months.

According to the police, the computer science student went to the fifth floor of her hostel at about 11.30 pm and tried to jump, but was stopped by fellow hostellers.

Before the attempt, the Maharashtra native posted a message in a WhatsApp group, stating that her life had no purpose and hinted at ending it.

The woman was counselled by the NIT administration and was admitted to a local hospital. She is currently stable and under medical care, authorities said.

Vinod Kumar, Kurukshetra University police post in-charge, said that the woman gave conflicting statements.

Students with upcoming viva exams will be informed in advance.

A police investigation into Diksha Dubey's case is currently underway.

Preliminary findings suggest she sent and later deleted a message to a friend shortly before her death. Her body was later found hanging in her hostel room.

A post-mortem was conducted under videography, and the body was handed over to her family. No formal complaint has been filed by the family so far.

The institute has replaced key hostel officials, including the chief warden and deputy warden of the girls' hostel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
kurukshetra suicide
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Two days after death from fall, another suicide attempt at NIT-Kurukshetra
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Two days after death from fall, another suicide attempt at NIT-Kurukshetra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.