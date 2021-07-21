Two dead after falling from under-construction building in east Delhi

New Delhi: A 46-year-old property dealer and his friend died after falling off an under construction building in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar on Wednesday morning.

Police said the two -- identified as Rajesh Rastogi,46, and his friend Amit Malhotra,47 -- had gone to see the property as one of them was planning to buy a flat in the under construction residential building, and suspect that they fell while looking down from the balcony of a fourth floor apartment. Police said they died on the spot.

“No foul play and suspicion could be noticed or reported so far. However, we are conducting an investigation into the incident and looking for witnesses and CCTV camera footage that can help us ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the deaths,” said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram.

Police said both the deceased lived in Krishna Nagar, just 150 metres away from the under construction building. Rastogi was a realtor and Malhotra’s family was in the jewellery business.

DCP Sathiyasundaram said that the police control room was informed that two persons had fallen down from a building at B-block, behind Shriram hospital, at around 11.30am.

A police team found the two men lying upside down outside the building, following which their bodies were shifted to a nearby government hospital and their families were informed.

Police said the building’s guard, Gaya Prasad, told investigators that the two men visited the building to see the flat Rastogi was planning to purchase. Rastogi had visited the property earlier as well.

“Prime facie, it appears that the two were looking down from the balcony that had no railing. Even the flooring was incomplete and filled with broken bricks. We spoke to the developer who confirmed that Rastogi had contacted him for a flat in the building,” the DCP said, adding that an inquest proceeding was initiated into the deaths.