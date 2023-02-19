Two dead, one injured after LPG cylinder catches fire in Agra

Two women labourers were charred to death and another person was injured when an LPG cylinder caught fire when they were preparing food during a wedding preparation at a house in KK Nagar locality of Agra on Sunday, police said. Prima facie, it is believed that an attempt to adjust the pin of a gas cylinder led to the fire which claimed two lives, they added.

“Police at Sikandra police station received information about the incident on Sunday and reached the house located in the KK Nagar area of Agra city. These two women were assisting the halwai (cook) who was preparing food for an event related to a wedding ceremony when the incident happened,” stated Mayank Tiwari, the assistant commissioner of police for Hariparvat circle in Agra.

“The exact reason is a matter of investigation but prima facie it is revealed that there was some trouble adjusting the pin used for the release of gas from the cooking gas cylinder and inept handling led to the fire. The two women could not manage to move away and were burned to death,” stated ACP.

“Another youth was injured in the incident and was in the hospital receiving treatment. The bodies of the women have been sent for post-mortem and investigations are underway by the police,” he stated.

Marriage ceremonies were taking place at the house of a man working in a shoe factory and a cook was called for preparing food.

The two women who died in the incident were identified as Leela and Sheela, both in their 50s. They were residents of Nagla Budi in Agra. The injured person identified as Kailashi is being treated at a hospital in Agra.