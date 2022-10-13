Two dead, three injured as car crashes into roadside kiosk in Bareilly

Two persons were killed and three others injured after a speeding car hit a motorcycle and crashed into a roadside kiosk on the Bareilly-Nainital Highway on Thursday, police said.

The condition of two of the injured is said to be critical, they said.

The speeding car, which was on its way from Bareilly, hit the motorcycle near Gudwara village before the driver lost control and crashed into a roadside kiosk, superintendent of police (Dehat) Rajkumar Aggarwal said.

Three villagers sitting outside the kiosk were injured while another villager, Kamal Singh (28), died on the spot. One of the injured, Jagan (35), died on the way to hospital. The motorcycle rider also suffered serious injuries. The collision was so severe that the front part of the car was heavily damaged, Aggarwal said. Both the bodies have been sent for post mortem, he added.