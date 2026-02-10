: Two men drowned while eight others were rescued safely after two cars carrying the members of a wedding procession (baraat) fell into the Belan main canal near Badhwari Kala village under the Koraon police station area here on Sunday night. Two drown, 8 rescued after two cars plunge into Belan canal in Prayagraj

The mishap occurred around 10.30pm when both the vehicles lost control in the darkness and rammed into a culvert on the Koraon–Drummondganj road, before plunging into deep waters.

According to police, ten people were inside the two cars.

The deceased have been identified as Pradeep Kushwaha alias Pintu (30), resident of Atarra, Banda and Anish Singh (20), resident of Sheruhia under Phephna police station area of Ballia.

Locals rushed to the spot immediately after hearing the crash and began rescue efforts. Police teams soon joined in, and one vehicle was pulled to the side with the help of villagers. Eight people were rescued from the car, Shubham Shukla, Saurabh, Gautam (Rewa), Sandeep (Azamgarh), Vishal Maurya (Jaunpur), Wasim (Ghazipur), and Anoop Singh and Rohit (Bareilly).

The second car was later removed from the canal using a JCB. Additional rescue teams, including NDRF personnel, continued the search through the night for the two missing occupants and on

Monday morning, after hours of intensive search operations, the bodies of Pradeep Kushwaha and Anish Singh were recovered.

The police sent both bodies for postmortem examination.

The victims were part of the baraat of Abhishek Shukla, son of CRPF ASI Lalji Shukla, a resident of Gadri village under Kheeri police station. The wedding procession was travelling from Naini to Ghogha village in Koraon to the home of Vijay Kumar Pandey.

All the men in the two cars were close friends of the groom.

The turn on the bridge over the canal proved deadly when both cars reportedly lost balance in the darkness and slipped into the canal.

ACP (Meja) SP Upadhyay, who reached the spot late at night, confirmed that both cars had been recovered and that an NDRF team was deployed for the search. SHO of Koraon police station Rakesh Kumar Verma stated that eight occupants were rescued safely and that recovery of the bodies concluded the overnight search operation.