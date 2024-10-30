Menu Explore
Two empty train coaches derail during shunting in Pratapgarh

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Oct 30, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Two empty air condition coaches of a train derailed on the Lucknow -Varanasi route near Jail Road crossing close to Belha Devi railway station of Pratapgarh district on Tuesday morning. The traffic at the crossing was disturbed for around 6 hours following the incident which took place during the shunting operation of the train.

The derailed bogies in Pratapgarh. (HT Photo)
The derailed bogies in Pratapgarh. (HT Photo)

Station superintendent Shamim Ahmad said a train with 12 coaches was being taken for shunting when the last two coaches got derailed at around 5.30am while the rest of the train moved towards Chilbila. The rail traffic on the adjacent tracks was restored but the road traffic at the crossing was blocked for around six hours. The derailed wagons were brought back on the tracks and were moved ahead at 11.15am following which the crossing was opened, he added.

However, the rail traffic on the affected track resumed after 9.30 hours. Lucknow DRM HM Sharma reached the spot with the technical team and called a crane from Ayodhya for lifting the derailed coaches.

Senior railway officials ordered an enquiry into the incident.

Officials said that Saryu Express, Padmawat Express and some other trains were stopped at different railway stations before the traffic on the route was restored.

