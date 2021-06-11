Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two fall into manhole at Mumbai, BMC gets into action
others

Two fall into manhole at Mumbai, BMC gets into action

A day after the city received heavy rainfall, the video of two women falling into an open manhole at Bhandup went viral on social media on Thursday
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 12:51 AM IST
HT Image

A day after the city received heavy rainfall, the video of two women falling into an open manhole at Bhandup went viral on social media on Thursday. Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has directed the storm water drains department to survey all the manholes in the city and replace the damaged ones at war-footing.

A CCTV captured two women falling into the manhole at Village Road in Bhandup. However, they narrowly escaped from being washed away. Though the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) did not confirm if the video was of Wednesday when the city had received heavy rain, on Thursday it replaced the damaged manhole cover. Ahead of monsoon, each of the 24 ward offices is required to inspect all the manholes, as a part of the pre-monsoon works, and replace their lids, if needed.

“However, after yesterday’s heavy rain, BMC is again inspecting all the roads and manholes. Necessary replacement of manholes is being done,” a BMC statement read.

Last year, a 32-year-old woman, Sheetal Dama, had died after falling into an open manhole near Global Hospital in Ghatkopar (East). Two days after the incident, Dama’s body was recovered 22km away from Ghatkopar at Haji Ali in Worli. In July 2019 after heavy rainfall, 18-month-old Divyansh Singh had died after falling into an open drain. The same year, seven-year-old Sumit Jaiswar had died after falling into an open drain at Dharavi, while in Worli, Babu Kumar Paswan drowned after falling into an unprotected water-filled pit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP