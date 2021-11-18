Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two fresh Zika cases reported in Lucknow

Two fresh Zika virus cases were reported in Lucknow on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases detected in the state capital to five
Both the new Zika patients are in home isolation in Lucknow.
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Two fresh Zika virus cases were reported in Lucknow on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases detected in the state capital to five. The two cases were reported from Lok Bandhu hospital where they had gone to see a doctor for fever, according to health department officials.

One of the patients is 40-year-old while another is 70-year-old. Both the new patients are in home isolation at present, they said.

So far, one woman and four men have tested positive for Zika virus in Lucknow. These cases were detected in Lalkuan, Husainganj, Alambagh, Azad Nagar and LDA colony. Lucknow reported first Zika case on November 11.

“Health teams visited Azad Nagar and LDA colony from where two new cases were reported, on Wednesday. Samples of nine people who were in close contact of the two positive patients have been taken for Zika test,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.

“The teams met neighbours of the two cases and explained them preventive measures,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer. The urban malaria unit also conducted source reduction exercise to eliminate mosquitos, he added.

The teams also visited other areas of the city from where Zika cases were reported earlier. They took 66 samples from these areas after screening about 8,000 residents. Reports of 113 samples that were taken a day before came and all were negative.

“Zika virus is primarily transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito from the Aedes genus. Hence, if residents protect themselves from mosquito bites, the virus won’t spread. Using mosquito net at home, keeping surrounding clean and free from stagnant water, and wearing clothes that cover body adequately are the measures for protection against Zika virus,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of Association of International Doctors.

