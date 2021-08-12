Two from BJP, one from JJP tipped to be nominated councillors in Ambala MC

Amid the ongoing tussle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former Union minister Venod Sharma’s Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJCP) in the Ambala municipal corporation (MC), the saffron party is set to get a fresh push with the nomination of three councillors including one from its ally Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

The three names that have come forward are advocate Sandeep Sachdeva, Suresh Sahota from BJP and Vivek Chaudhary Lanana from JJP. On Wednesday, they met city MLA Aseem Goel along with other eight party councillors to seek his wishes.

“I thank chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party’s state chief OP Dhankar for their nomination. I hope they will take the development of the city to a higher level and provide strength to the organisational structure of the party,” the MLA wrote on his Facebook profile.

There is no official order, however, from the department of urban local bodies yet, but the celebrations started in both the corners on August 10 itself. The department had on August 9 written to deputy commissioner (DC) Vikram with names of the above three mentioned leaders, asking for “character verification” by 2pm on August 10.

“I have written back to the department with the required details on Tuesday. As of now, there is no official announcement by them,” the DC said.

Political observers believe that the nomination of the trio will give a boost to the ruling alliance that is struggling in the MC House, in which no party is in majority. In the 20-member House, BJP and HJCP have eight councilors each, and Congress and Haryana Democratic Front have two members each. Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma is from the HJCP.

Vivek Chaudhary Lanana from Jannayak Janata Party (HT PHOTO)

“They won’t have voting rights, nor would they stand for the posts of senior deputy mayor or deputy mayor. But the House meetings are expected to become stormy, as both the parties are blaming each other for failed development works as was seen in the monsoon season and during the bhoomi pooja of the main road near Vita plant,” they said.

About the candidates

Sandeep Sachdeva: The inner circle man of MLA Aseem Goel, he came closer to the MLA when he had fielded his wife Shailja Sachdeva’s name before the CM as party’s mayoral candidate. Dr Vandana Sharma was given the ticket, who lost. Sachdeva is also president of Punjabi Biradari Vikas Sabha and an advocate affiliated with the MC.

Suresh Sahota: He is party old-timer and former district president of Schedule Caste Morcha (Wing). His wife Sushila Sahota, a working member of the party’s women wing, was the frontrunner candidate from ward 14, which later went to ally JJP’s quota. The party had, however, lost all four seats it contested.

Vivek Chaudhary: Young face of the party, he is JJP state spokesperson and enjoys proximity to deputy CM Dushyant Chautala. Earlier affiliated to the INLD, he switched to JJP during its inception in January 2019.