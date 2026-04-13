A joint team of police and SWAT caught two persons accused of gang-raping and murdering a teenage girl, on the intervening night of April 11 and 12 during a brief encounter in Jhansi.

Two gangrape, murder accused caught during encounter in Jhansi

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The accused have been identified as Shailendra Ahirwar and Thakur Das, both 28, belonging to village Nimoni falling under police station Uldan.

They were accused of kidnapping, raping and killing a 17-year-old girl, a student of class12 who also lived in the same village. The girl was last seen on April 2 while going to coaching and went missing under mysterious circumstances. On April 7, her body was found floating in a well on the outskirts of the village.

Several teams were formed to nab the culprits. According to SP City Preeti Singh, during the investigation, they zeroed in on both accused using surveillance and help from informers.

The police got the news of their presence outside the village on Saturday night. During checking, police intercepted their motorbike past midnight. The accused fired on the police team. In retaliatory firing, both the accused were hit on their legs. “The accused are undergoing treatment and have confessed to their crime,” Preeti Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} The investigation revealed that Thakur Das is a daily labourer while Shailendra is a farmer. On April 2, the duo kidnapped the victim while she was going to the tuition. They gang raped the victim and later on killed her and disposed of the body by throwing it in the well, said the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The investigation revealed that Thakur Das is a daily labourer while Shailendra is a farmer. On April 2, the duo kidnapped the victim while she was going to the tuition. They gang raped the victim and later on killed her and disposed of the body by throwing it in the well, said the police. {{/usCountry}}

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