Two girls raped in Amritsar

Two girls were raped in Amritsar over the past few days, with the police lodging a case in both the cases. In the first case, rural police have booked Golden (real name yet to be ascertained), of Khanpur village, which falls under Baba Bakala tehsil of the district, under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, for raping a 14-year-old girl.

The victim’s mother had complained, “On April 3, I sent my 14-year-old daughter to a grocery shop in our village; she didn’t return till late evening. We searched for her, but in vain. During the night of April 3 and April 4, she returned home around 4am, very scared and nervous. She told us that a man identified as Golden, along with another man, kidnapped her and took her to a restaurant, where both the accused raped her.”

In the second incident, a 15-year-old girl was raped by Gurdev Singh, 30, who has been booked under Sections 363, 366, 376 of the IPC and Section 4 of the POCSO act at Kathunangal police station.

“About 11.30pm on April 2, my 15-year-old daughter was kidnapped from the gate of our house, where she had gone to lock it. The accused took her to a hotel in Amritsar city and raped her,” said father of the victim in his complaint.

“A medical examination of the victim has been conducted and raids are on to nab the accused,” said sub-inspector Simarjeet Kaur, investigating officer, Kathunangal police station.