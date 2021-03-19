Home / Cities / Others / Two held for 7kg heroin seizure in Amritsar with 15 lakh drug money
others

Two held for 7kg heroin seizure in Amritsar with 15 lakh drug money

On Wednesday, an anti-drug special task force (STF) had recovered 7-kg heroin that was concealed in an empty battery of a tractor, from across the barbed wire fence in an Ajnala village on the India-Pakistan border
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:44 AM IST
(A case under Sections of the NDPS Act, The Foreigners’ Act and the Indian Passport Act was registered against unidentified persons at the Ajnala police station.)

AMRITSAR Police have arrested two persons involved in 7-kg heroin seizure case and recovered 15 lakh drug money from their possession in the Gumtala area of Amritsar, on Thursday. Vishal Sharma of Kot Budha village and Prabhjit Singh of Bowal village in Tarn Taran were arrested after a tip-off, said the police.

On Wednesday, an anti-drug special task force (STF) had recovered 7-kg heroin that was concealed in an empty battery of a tractor, from across the barbed wire fence in an Ajnala village on the India-Pakistan border.

A case under Sections of the NDPS Act, The Foreigners’ Act and the Indian Passport Act was registered against unidentified persons at the Ajnala police station.

SSP-rural Dhruv Dahiya said a team under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (DSP-detective) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra and DSP-Ajnala Vipan Kumar was formed to investigate the case. “A secret informer told the team that the accused had been roaming in Gumtala area on the Ajnala road. A raid was conducted and the accused were arrested with their Volkswagen car (DL-12-C-5431). We have also recovered 15 lakh drug money from the accused.” He said investigation was on to arrest more members of the gang and more recoveries were expected during police remand.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Special Holi train to Gorakhpur chugs off from Chandigarh

R-Day violence accused to be honoured at Red Fort on March 28: DSGMC chief

Transport department will end mafia in Punjab, says minister

Illegal houses in Mohali’s Behlolpur: GMADA marks inquiry against erring officials, builder
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP