Two held for 7kg heroin seizure in Amritsar with 15 lakh drug money

AMRITSAR Police have arrested two persons involved in 7-kg heroin seizure case and recovered ₹15 lakh drug money from their possession in the Gumtala area of Amritsar, on Thursday. Vishal Sharma of Kot Budha village and Prabhjit Singh of Bowal village in Tarn Taran were arrested after a tip-off, said the police.

On Wednesday, an anti-drug special task force (STF) had recovered 7-kg heroin that was concealed in an empty battery of a tractor, from across the barbed wire fence in an Ajnala village on the India-Pakistan border.

A case under Sections of the NDPS Act, The Foreigners’ Act and the Indian Passport Act was registered against unidentified persons at the Ajnala police station.

SSP-rural Dhruv Dahiya said a team under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (DSP-detective) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra and DSP-Ajnala Vipan Kumar was formed to investigate the case. “A secret informer told the team that the accused had been roaming in Gumtala area on the Ajnala road. A raid was conducted and the accused were arrested with their Volkswagen car (DL-12-C-5431). We have also recovered ₹15 lakh drug money from the accused.” He said investigation was on to arrest more members of the gang and more recoveries were expected during police remand.