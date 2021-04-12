Two held for assaulting SHO in Jalandhar

Two men have been arrested for assaulting Bargo Camp station house officer (SHO), Bhagwant Singh, after he questioned a group of men violating night curfew orders in the wee hours of Sunday. Jalandhar police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has constituted a special team under deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Singh to arrest the absconding culprits.

Bhullar added that the SHO informed the control room and senior police officers rushed to the spot and arrested the two men, identified as Manpreet Singh and Kamalpreet Singh. The other two accused, Harmandeep Singh and Avtar Singh, fled the spot. Police said that raids were on to nab them.

He added that assaulting an on duty police officer was unwarranted and undesirable and they would ensure a speedy trial to ensure justice.