Two held for extortion on Kharar builder’s complaint

The Kharar police have arrested two men for threatening and demanding money from a Kharar-based builder.

The complaint was made by Parveen Kumar, who is the owner of Jai Ambika Group and runs a real estate business in Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

The accused have been identified as Harjeet Singh, alias Ganja, and Varinder Singh Goldy, both residents of Kharar. Police said Harjeet Singh and his wife had contested municipal elections from Kharar, but lost.

In his complaint, Kumar alleged that the duo called him a few days back and demanded ₹1.5 lakh, claiming that they have links with gangsters and all builders are paying them monthly extortion. Even as Kumar paid the extortion amount, the duo threatened to kill him and again demanded ₹5 lakh. Following this, he contacted police.

A trap was laid to catch the duo on Friday, when they came to collect the amount at Shivalik City in Kharar. The two were arrested and later sent to three-day police remand. They have been booked under Sections 384 (extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extor­tion), 388 (extortion by threat of accusation of an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.