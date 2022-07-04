Two held for inciting students for creating ruckus at Allahabad Univ

Colonelganj police arrested two youths for allegedly disturbing peace and inciting students at Allahabad University for creating ruckus. The duo was arrested from Holland Hall Hostel on Monday and was also questioned in connection with the circulation of fake photograph of a student committing suicide by hanging himself.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested students claimed, however, their innocence in the incident and no evidence of their involvement in the case was found following which they were charged for disturbing peace, officials said.

They informed that Satyam Kushwaha was suspended for creating ruckus at AU premises but he was still found involved in inciting students for staging protest. On Monday morning, police arrested Satyam and his accomplice Adarsh Bhadauriya, a BA third year student. Circle officer Colonelganj Ajeet Singh Chauhan said the arrested duo was involved in inciting students for creating ruckus and spreading rumours regarding LLB examinations.

Meanwhile, police are tracing the persons who made photographs of a youth committing suicide and a suicide letter viral on social media platforms. Some youths have been identified by police but they are yet to be arrested. It is worth mentioning that chief proctor at AU Prof Harsh Kumar has lodged an FIR for the fake message being spread on social media.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}