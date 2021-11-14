Two held for murder in Hoshiarpur
The victim’s body was found in Bhangi choe, said Hoshiarpur SSP Kulwant Singh Heer; the two held for murder are Dalvir Singh and Bassi Maruf
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Hoshiarpur District police have solved the murder case of 22-year-old youth Aryan Hans, of locality Hari Nagar, by arresting two accused. Hans’s blood-soaked body was recovered in Bhangi choe on November 12. SSP Kulwant Singh Heer said city resident Dalvir Singh and Bassi Maruf resident Manminder Singh had been arrested and charged with murder. He claimed that the duo had killed Hans using stones and sharp-edged weapons over some enmity.
