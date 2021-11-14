Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two held for murder in Hoshiarpur

The victim’s body was found in Bhangi choe, said Hoshiarpur SSP Kulwant Singh Heer; the two held for murder are Dalvir Singh and Bassi Maruf
The police the two men held for murder in Hoshiarpur killed the victim with stones and sharp edged weapons. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 14, 2021 11:43 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Hoshiarpur District police have solved the murder case of 22-year-old youth Aryan Hans, of locality Hari Nagar, by arresting two accused. Hans’s blood-soaked body was recovered in Bhangi choe on November 12. SSP Kulwant Singh Heer said city resident Dalvir Singh and Bassi Maruf resident Manminder Singh had been arrested and charged with murder. He claimed that the duo had killed Hans using stones and sharp-edged weapons over some enmity.

