Two held for murder of man on theft suspicion, three still at large

A day after a 35-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted by a group on suspicion of theft, police on Wednesday arrested two accused, including an 80-year-old man, in connection with the case. The police action comes after a case was lodged against unidentified assailants based on the complaint filed by the victim’s wife on Tuesday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place near Khuldabad’s Baba Market in the Beniganj area on Monday night. Two men -- Zaheer (35) and Munna -- were thrashed by a group on suspicion of theft. While Zaheer died during treatment, Munna is said to be in critical condition. Following Zaheer’s death, infuriated family members staged a protest at Khuldabad crossing and demanded immediate action against the culprits.

Subsequently, a case was lodged in the matter under sections 304 (unintentional murder) and 308 (unintentional attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Divulging further details, SP City Santosh Kumar Meena said, “The dog squad and the field unit were called to the spot for investigating the incident. One of our sniffer dogs -- Boss -- helped us find the home of an accused by following the smell of the bloodstain. We even found a torn piece of Zaheer’s bloodstained shirt in the house of the accused.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cop added, “CCTV footage confirmed that Zaheer and Munna were beaten by a group of men. So far, we have found the involvement of five accused -- 80-year old Jagdish Prasad Shukla, his sons Satendra and Pushpendra, and their drivers Lavkush and Dilip. We have already arrested Jagdish and Satendra and also recovered a pipe that was used to thrash the victims.”

Accused Jagdish is a contractor at the electricity department. His godown lies opposite his house where electrical equipment is stored. On Monday night, Jagdish and his kin spotted two persons trying to barge inside the godown and caught them. They assaulted the duo and left them to die in the lane, the two arrested accused told police during interrogation. SP City added that raids are being carried out to arrest the other three accused as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}