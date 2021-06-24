Two held for Phagwara brick kiln guard’s murder

Jalandhar Four days after robbers killed a 35-year-old guard, Des Raj, of a brick kiln in Bhagana village in the wee hours of Sunday (June 20), and made off with a New Holland 3630 tractor, Phagwara police have arrested two people for the murder.

Kapurthala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said two of the accused, Mussa and Sukhwinder, were arrested during checking from canal bridge in Duggan Rawalpindi village of Phagwara, when they tried to flee after spotting a police party.

Mussa, alias Bhatti, belongs to Bela village in Chamba of Himachal Pradesh and Sukhwinder Singh. alias Lucky, is son of Gurcharan Singh, of Gujratan village, Phagwara. One of their accomplices, Baljit Singh, son of Jaswant Singh, of Rampur Sunera village is on the run and would be nabbed soon, the SSP said.

He added that during preliminary interrogation, the arrested accused had revealed that Baljit Singh, of Rampur Sunera village had hatched this conspiracy and had formed a gang to target people’s houses and other establishments during the night.

“The kingpin is on the run. Police teams are searching for the Alto (registration number PB36-J-7255) used in the murder,” the SSP said, adding that the stolen tractor has been recovered. Other items like bank passbooks and an Aadhaar card and the weapon used to kill Des Raj has also been recovered with the accused guiding the police to the spots where these were hidden.