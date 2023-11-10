Two held for thrashing minor boy

Two persons, a father-son duo, were arrested after a video of a minor boy being mercilessly thrashed by them went viral on social media. The boy was having a meal while sitting on a stool at a shop on the eastern gate of Taj Mahal. However, the accused alleged that the boy had first abused them.

The case against the accused was registered at Tajganj police station.

“The incident took place on Tuesday morning when a minor boy, a rag picker, reached a shop and sat on a stool lying near the exit of a marble articles shop near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. In the video, it is seen that two persons from a nearby shop came one by one and mercilessly thrashed the boy,” stated Syed Areeb Ahmed, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for Taj Security.

“The accused were from a nearby footwear shop and they complained that the minor boy had abused them. A case has been registered at Tajganj police station against one Yogesh Singh (23) and his father Shekhar Singh (55), both residents of Tajganj area,” stated the ACP.

Police sources at Tajganj police station said that two of the shopkeepers were challaned for breach of peace under section 151 of Criminal Procedure Code and later released on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday, but the video went viral on Thursday.

