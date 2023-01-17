Two held from Meerut for ‘leaking’ C-TET question paper

MEERUT Two members of a gang have been arrested for allegedly leaking question papers of the C-TET (central teachers eligibility test) exam, which was held on January 13. The accused were held in the district’s Kankerkhera area on Tuesday.

A communique issued by the STF said that the accused have been identified as -- Sombeer, a resident of Rohtak (Haryana); and his aide Mehak Singh, a resident of Mathura. The STF also confiscated three mobile phones, two C-TET admit cards, two Aadhar cards, two PAN cards, and a sedan car from their possession. The two have been booked under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120b.

The accused were also involved in leaking the question papers of the C-TET exam that was held in 2021. They arrived in Meerut on Tuesday morning itself. During interrogation, they told the police that the question paper was supposed to reach them online two hours before the exam. However, they were caught -- based on a tip-off -- before the question paper could reach them.

The accused also said that a coaching institute owner in Lucknow, named Amit, provides question papers to Mehak for ₹2 lakh. Subsequently, the paper is sold by them at ₹2.5 lakh or more.

Notably, Sombeer owns a dhaba (food joint) in Rohtak while Mehak Singh is a property dealer in Mathura. They were wanted for leaking the question paper of the TET exam in Shamli as well. Earlier, in 2018, Sombeer was jailed at Sector-36 police station in Noida on charges of leaking the question paper of a Group-D exam.