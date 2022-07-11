Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two IAS, 2 PCS officers transferred
others

Two IAS, 2 PCS officers transferred

Two PCS officers who have been transferred include Hardeep Singh as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kapurthala, with additional charge as SDM, Bholath. Both the posts before his transfer were vacant
Two PCS officers who have been transferred include Hardeep Singh as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kapurthala, with additional charge as SDM, Bholath
Published on Jul 11, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday transferred two IAS officers and two PCS officers.

The IAS officers who were transferred include Kumar Saurabh Raj whose services have been placed at the disposal of the local bodies department to be posted as commissioner, municipal corporation, Amritsar. He will replace another IAS officer Sandeep Rishi, who has been transferred as additional commissioner (excise) at Patiala against a vacant post.

Two PCS officers who have been transferred include Hardeep Singh as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kapurthala, with additional charge as SDM, Bholath. Both the posts before his transfer were vacant.

Deepjyot Kaur’s services have been placed at the disposal of local bodies department to be posted as joint commissioner, municipal corporation, Amritsar. She will replace Hardeep Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP