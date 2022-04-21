Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two killed as bus skids off road in J&K’s Udhampur
others

Two killed as bus skids off road in J&K’s Udhampur

As many as 25 people have also been injured, of whom condition of five is serious; critically injured have been referred to district hospital in Udhampur
The bus carrying a marriage party was on its way to Kogermarh. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 04:41 AM IST
ByANI, Udhampur

Two persons were killed in the Uddak area of Ramnagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district after a bus skidded off the road on Wednesday.

As many as 25 people have also been injured, of whom condition of five is critical.

“Two dead, 25 injured after a bus skidded off the road in Ramnagar’s Uddak area. The bus was on its way to Kogermarh. Five among those critically injured have been referred to district hospital in Udhampur,” SDPO Ramnagar Bhishm Dubey said.

It was also informed that the bus was carrying a marriage party.

The deceased have been identified as Rajjo Devi, 66, and Vimla Devi, 48. Both are residents of the Kagot area.

Further details are awaited.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP