Two killed as pickup truck rams into bike in Varanasi

Two youths riding a bike were killed in a head-on collision between their bike and a speedy vegetable-laden pickup truck near Gajapur village under the Badagaon police station area in Varanasi on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Satish 23, a resident of Sherwanipur, and Moolchand 25, a resident of Pater village in Badagaon area. On Sunday morning, they were traveling to Kuru on a motorcycle. Near Gajapur, they collided head-on with a pickup truck that was transporting vegetables from Kachhwa vegetable market to Pindra.

According to locals, the collision was so severe that both youths got trapped in the pickup and were dragged for some distance. When villagers raised an alarm, the driver of the pickup abandoned the vehicle and fled.

Upon receiving the information, the Baragaon police arrived and rushed the two injured men to the Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead.

The police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident was later taken into custody. Villagers stated that the two youths were close friends; Satish had arrived at Pater on his motorcycle that morning and was taking Moolchand along to work.