Two killed, dozen injured as speeding SUV rams into wedding procession

Festive celebrations turned into tragedy in Prayagraj early Wednesday when a speeding SUV car rammed into a wedding procession in Baudai Katauta village, under the Phulpur police station area. The crash killed two people and injured around a dozen others.

For representation only

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The incident occurred around 2 am on the Pratapgarh–Phulpur road while the marriage ceremony was underway. Members of both the bride’s and groom’s families were standing along the roadside watching a ritual when the out-of-control SUV, coming from the Pratapgarh side, smashed into the DJ setup and ploughed into the gathered crowd.

Panic and chaos followed as the driver allegedly attempted to flee by repeatedly reversing and accelerating the vehicle, hitting more people in the process. Despite efforts by locals to stop him, the driver managed to escape with the vehicle.

The injured were first taken to the community health centre in Phulpur and later referred to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, Prayagraj. Ramesh, 32, a resident of Baudai Katauta, died on the way to the hospital, while Dipanshu, 12, later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Hospital authorities confirmed the remaining injured are stable and out of danger.

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{{^usCountry}} Angry villagers vandalised passing vehicles after the incident, causing a traffic chaos that police later brought under control. ACP (Phulpur) Vivek Yadav said the accident was caused by negligent driving. A case has been registered based on a written complaint, and police teams are searching for the absconding driver with the help of CCTV footage and other inputs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Angry villagers vandalised passing vehicles after the incident, causing a traffic chaos that police later brought under control. ACP (Phulpur) Vivek Yadav said the accident was caused by negligent driving. A case has been registered based on a written complaint, and police teams are searching for the absconding driver with the help of CCTV footage and other inputs. {{/usCountry}}

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