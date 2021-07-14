Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Two killed in bus mishap in Darbhanga
others

Two killed in bus mishap in Darbhanga

Two persons were killed and several passengers were injured on Wednesday after a bus skidded off the road and fell into 20ft-deep gorge in Darbhanga district, police said
By Bishnu K Jha, Darbhanga
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:54 PM IST
HT Image

Two persons were killed and several passengers were injured on Wednesday after a bus skidded off the road and fell into 20ft-deep gorge in Darbhanga district, police said.

The bus was on its way from Darbhanga to Begusarari when its driver lost control near Saidnagar under Bahadurpur police station (PS), barely ten minutes after setting off on the journey from Laheriasarsai bus stand in Darbhanga.

The driver and cleaner of the bus fled the spot, police said.

Those killed were a tea seller and a cyclist, Bahadurpur police station in-charge Ram Krishna said.

Some of the injured passengers were sent to Darbhanga Medical College and Hosoital (DMCH) for treatment.

An eyewitness, Mohd Kalam said he had gone to a roadside tea stall, when the bus driver suddenly lost control. The bus hit the tea seller and a cyclist, killing both of them on spot.

There were about 40 passengers in the bus, sources said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch

Happy doggo slides right into netizens’ hearts via snow covered slope. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP