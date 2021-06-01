Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / ‘Two Maoists killed in encounter in Kondagaon jungles of Bastar’: Chhattisgarh police
others

‘Two Maoists killed in encounter in Kondagaon jungles of Bastar’: Chhattisgarh police

Police also recovered one SLR rifle, one .303 rifle and three 12 bore rifles along with huge quantities of camping and explosive materials.
By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Image for representation (File photo)

Chhattisgarh police claimed to have gunned down two Maoists in an encounter with Maoists in Kondagaon district of Bastar region on Tuesday.

“On Monday, based on information about presence of North Kanker-Mainpur Division Coordination Committee (CPI Maoist) cadres along the Rajpur-Bhandarpal-Timnar jungles, a search operation was launched along Kondagaon-Kanker inter-district border region. On Tuesday afternoon, an exchange of fire took place between Maoist cadres and Kondagaon police near Bhandarpal jungle,” said Bastar’s Inspector General of Police Sunderaj P.

The IG further said that the exchange of fire lasted about an hour and later during search operation two uniformed Maoist dead bodies, including a woman cadre, were recovered from the spot.

Police also recovered one SLR rifle, one .303 rifle and three 12 bore rifles along with huge quantities of camping and explosive materials from the encounter spot.

Superintendent of Police, Kondagaon, Siddharth Tiwari claimed that few more Maoist cadres could have been injured in the action.

“A search in the nearby area is being conducted to apprehend the Maoist who fled from the spot during the action,” said Tiwari.

