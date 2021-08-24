Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two Maoists killed in gunfight in Bastar’s Sukma: C’garh police

“Two bodies of Maoists have been recovered till now. We have also recovered arms and ammunition from the spot,” said Inspector General of Police, Bastar range , Sundarraj P
By Ritesh Mishra
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 10:05 AM IST
Two suspected Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Sukma district of Bastar region on Tuesday.

Police said the exchange of fire took place at around 8am during a joint area domination operation by District Reserve Guard ( DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF) near Gompad and Kanhaiguda jungles under Konta police station.

“Two bodies of Maoists have been recovered till now. We have also recovered arms and ammunition from the spot,” said Inspector General of Police, Bastar range , Sundarraj P.

The IG added that a search for other Maoists is going on.

“One of the deceased, Kawasi Hunga, was a Maoist commander. The other body is yet to be identified,” said the IG. More details of gunfight are awaited as the team is still in the jungle, he added.

